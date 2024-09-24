sb.scorecardresearch
  • Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz are on Spain's roster for the Davis Cup Finals

Published 17:14 IST, September 24th 2024

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz are on Spain's roster for the Davis Cup Finals

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz were named to Spain's roster for the Davis Cup Finals on Monday, raising the possibility of a renewal of their “ Nadalcaraz ” doubles partnership from the Paris Olympics.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz
Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz | Image: AP
17:14 IST, September 24th 2024