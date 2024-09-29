Published 12:48 IST, September 29th 2024
Toronto Raptors rookie G Ja’Kobe Walter to miss training camp because of sprained right shoulder
Toronto Raptors rookie guard Ja’Kobe Walter won’t be on the court in his first NBA training camp because of a sprained right shoulder, the team said Friday.
