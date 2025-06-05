RCB Join the Party Alongside Hobart Hurricanes & PSG In Celebration Of Historic Maiden Championship Victories In 2025; All Eyes Now On South Africa

RCB captain Rajat Patidar hands over the Indian Premier League winners' trophy to teammate Virat Kohli as they celebrate their victory with fans at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru | Image: AP

History has been made. A new champion has been crowned. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have defeated the Punjab Kings to become champions for the first time in 18 years. It is a defining moment for Virat Kohli, who has been a part of the franchise and had to wait for years to clinch a title finish.

It's no longer Ee Sala Cup Namde! Now it's Ee Sala Cup Namdu as RCB has clinched the IPL title after a wait of 18 years. The franchise has broken the longstanding trophyless streak after being labelled as a 'choker' for years. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru, under Rajat Patidar, has officially ended a longstanding wait for a title. Bengaluru fans would be on the streets to celebrate their first-ever IPL title finish. RCB already has a WPL title under their name, and adding the IPL title is just like Chef's Kiss.

2025 hasn't been a simple year for sports enthusiasts. It has been a flurry of a ride for several fans as clubs and teams rewrote history and changed the game forever.

Apart from RCB's Maiden IPL title win, here are some other historic moments which have happened recently

PSG Clinch UEFA Champions League, Conquer Europe

Paris Saint-Germain has clinched the UEFA Champions League for the first time, marking a historic achievement for the club. The Paris Giants have secured Europe's most prestigious club football title, showcasing incredible determination and grit throughout the tournament. PSG had a 5-0 lead over Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Harry Kane Finally Lifts A Title

Trophyless no more! Harry Kane has finally secured his first-ever major trophy after years of hard work and near misses. Kane clinched the Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich, and the long-awaited moment for him to hold a major title has been fulfilled.

Hobart Hurricanes Win First BBL Title In 13 Years

The Hobart Hurricanes won their first Big Bash League in 13 years. After finishing as runner-ups in 2014 and 2018, they successfully defeated the Sydney Thunder by seven wickets at the Bellerive Oval. The Melbourne Stars are the sole franchise without a championship win in the league's history.

Newcastle United Ends Their 70-Year Domestic Drought.

Newcastle United ended their 70-year domestic trophy drought after they defeated Liverpool in the EFL Cup Final. At the Wembley Stadium, Newcastle picked up a 2-1 lead to win their first major domestic silverware since the 1955 FA Cup. With the win, Newcastle have also secured qualification for the UEFA Champions League 2025-26.

Crystal Palace Stun Man City, Clinch First Major Trophy

Crystal Palace stun Premier League Giants Manchester City to secure their first-ever major trophy in their 119-year history. At the FA Cup Final, Oliver Glasner's Eagles picked up a 1-0 lead at the Wembley Stadium. It was a historic moment for the South London Club as they ended a longstanding wait to get their hands on a domestic major silverware.

