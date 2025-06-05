England And Wales Cricket Board Announce 14-Member Squad For The First Test Against Shubman Gill's Young Indian Team

Updated 5 June 2025 at 15:14 IST
India tour of England: The high-octane eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League is done and dusted, and now the focus of the cricketing world will shift towards the longest format of the game, Test cricket. The action-packed red ball season starts with Pat Cummins' Australia taking on Temba Bavuma's South Africa in the summit clash of the World Test Championship 2025, and following that, India will take on England in a five-match Test series.
England have a lot on their plate to address; they are already in dire need to find James Anderson and Stuart Broad's replacement, but they are also struggling with injury issues to their star pacers Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson. Youngster Atkinson has been ruled out of the first India vs England series. Atkinson had sustained a serious hamstring injury during the one-off Test match against Zimbabwe last month.
England squad for first Test vs India: Ben Stokes (captain), Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes.
June 20-June 24: 1st Test at Headingley, Leeds
July 02-July 06: 2nd Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham
July 10-July 14: 3rd Test at Lord's, London
July 23-July 27: 4th Test at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
July 31-August 4: 5th Test at Kennington Oval, London
Just like India, England too have loads of youngsters in their side. Beating England in England is no small deal, and India will have to be on the top of their game to do something that hasn't been done since 2007. England, under Ben Stokes, too will want to secure a massive Test series win against a young Indian side that doesn't have that much experience of playing Test cricket in foreign conditions.
Published 5 June 2025