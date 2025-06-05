India's Playing XI to Who Bats at Virat Kohli's No. 4: Questions Shubman Gill, Gautam Gambhir May Answer During PC Ahead of England Tour

India vs England: The members who are yet to reach the United Kingdom would be leaving soon, but before that there would be an official press conference at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Thursday. Head coach Gautam Gambhir and newly-appointed captain Shubman Gill are expected to address the press.

So, what happens at the presser would be extremely interesting to see. There would be a lot of journalists at the event and certainly hard questions would be asked about the upcoming tour and how Team India is going to cope with the transition.

10 Questions Gambhir May Face at Team India PC

Will Gambhir drop hints on the playing XI India field for the opening Test at Leeds?

Who opens with Yashasvi Jaiswal - KL Rahul or Sai Sudarshan?

How and where does Karun Nair fit in - does he occupy the No. 3 spot?

Who takes over Virat Kohli's No. 4 position - will it be Shubman Gill?

What will be the bowling combination - will it be four seamers and a spinner or three seamers and two spinners?

Will Washington Sundar find a spot in the playing XI alongside Ravindra Jadeja?

Toss up between Shardul Thakur and Nitish Kumar Reddy?