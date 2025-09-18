Roger Federer & US Open Champion Carlos Alcaraz Connect Beyond Tennis, Star Duo Showcase Passion For Golf

US Open Champion Carlos Alcaraz and Roger Federer shared a moment on the greens as they bonded over something beyond tennis. The tennis great and the recently crowned US Open champion were seen in San Francisco at a golf course.

Carlos Alcaraz will represent Team Europe in the Laver Cup 2025 and will be one of the top stars of the side. It would be the first time that the US Open champion would be in action since his clinical triumph in the men's singles final.

Roger Federer Welcomes Carlos Alcaraz To Laver Cup, Duo Bonds Over Golf

Carlos Alcaraz's fondness for golf knows no bounds. From making the golf-swing gestures and playing golf during his time, the Spanish tennis player's inclination towards the sport is evident.

Roger Federer, the 20-time Grand Slam champion, shared some images on the social media platform Instagram alongside Carlos Alcaraz, all geared up for some club-swinging action on the golf greens.

Federer, the co-founder of the Laver Cup, welcomed Alcaraz to the international men's team tennis tournament and commended his skills in golf. He also quipped about having his tennis gear with him.

"Welcome to Laver Cup 2025, @carlitosalcarazz — nice work on the golf course. Hope you packed your tennis rackets," Federer wrote on Instagram.

Carlos Alcaraz Slays In a Dapper Suit Ahead Of Laver Cup 2025

Reigning US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz returns to action for Team Europe at the Laver Cup. The world number one is preparing himself for some team action, with Alexander Zverev, Holger Rune, Casper Ruud, Jakub Mensik, and Flavio Cobolli.

Ahead of the competition, Alcaraz and other players were seen all decked up in dapper black and grey suits.

The official ATP Tour shared pictures of stars like Alex De Minaur, Holger Rune, and Carlos Alcaraz clicking selfies and donning huge grins.