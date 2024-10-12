Published 22:24 IST, October 12th 2024
Rick Pitino makes surprise visit to Kentucky, says 'I'm so happy to be back' to support Mark Pope
Rick Pitino was wildly cheered in a surprise return to Rupp Arena, with the Hall of Fame coach saying “I am so happy to be back” in a show of support for first-year Kentucky coach and former captain Mark Pope on Friday night at the Big Blue Madness public practice.
Rick Pitino | Image: AP
