  Rick Pitino makes surprise visit to Kentucky, says 'I'm so happy to be back' to support Mark Pope

Published 22:24 IST, October 12th 2024

Rick Pitino makes surprise visit to Kentucky, says 'I'm so happy to be back' to support Mark Pope

Rick Pitino was wildly cheered in a surprise return to Rupp Arena, with the Hall of Fame coach saying “I am so happy to be back” in a show of support for first-year Kentucky coach and former captain Mark Pope on Friday night at the Big Blue Madness public practice.

Associated Press Television News
Rick Pitino
Image: AP
