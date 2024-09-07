Published 14:11 IST, September 7th 2024
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says he would like NFL to have 16 international games per season
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Friday he would like the league to have as many as 16 international games in a season. “The ownership’s approved eight games already,” Goodell said before the NFL's first game in Brazil.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell greets fans before an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers at the Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
14:11 IST, September 7th 2024