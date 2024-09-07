sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:11 IST, September 7th 2024

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says he would like NFL to have 16 international games per season

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Friday he would like the league to have as many as 16 international games in a season. “The ownership’s approved eight games already,” Goodell said before the NFL's first game in Brazil.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell greets fans before an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers at the Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo. | Image: AP
14:11 IST, September 7th 2024