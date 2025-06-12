Rohit Sharma Leads The Sports Fraternity In Expressing Deep Sorrow Following The Ahmedabad-London Air India Flight Crash

Ahmedabad-London Air India Plane Crash: Team India ODI skipper Rohit Sharma, Indian athletes and former cricketers have shared their condolences on the heartbreaking accident which happened near the Sardar Vallabhai International Airport in Ahmedabad. The Air India AI171 crash has left the world in wrecks, as several lives may have been affected following the accident. Notable personalities have come forward to express their grief over the unfortunate incident.

Rohit Sharma Among Other Athletes Express Sorrow Following Air India Crash

The Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner Flight bound for London Gatwick took off from Ahmedabad but crashed near the airport premises just minutes after the takeoff. Emergency Response teams responded swiftly, and firefighters and rescue personnel also rushed to the scene as thick black smoke came from the crash site.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has confirmed the heartbreaking incident, but the cause of the crash remains unknown. Pilots issued a Mayday call to the Air Traffic Control before the plane went down in a residential area. The aircraft carried 242 people on board, including 230 passengers, two pilots and 12 crew members.

Following the gut-wrenching disaster, Rohit Sharma expressed sympathies to the families affected by the plane crash.

"Really sad and disturbing news from Ahmedabad. Prayers for all the lives lost and their families," Rohit wrote on Instagram Stories.

Image: Screengrab/Instagram/@rohitsharma45

Mohammed Siraj, PV Sindhu, PT Usha Also Pay Condolence

Former Team India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik shared his thoughts on the ones affected by the unfortunate tragedy in Ahmedabad. DK is currently in London as a part of the broadcast team for the World Test Championship Final. The former India cricketer wrote, "Heartbreaking news from Ahmedabad. Prayers for everyone," on 'X'.

India cricketer Mohammed Siraj and BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla expressed sympathies to the families who have been affected following the Air India Plane Crash.

Two-time Olympic Medalist PV Sindhu and former Track and field athlete PT Usha prayed for the well-being of the people who were on board the flight.