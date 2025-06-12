'Utterly Shocked And Deeply Anguished': Harbhajan Singh Expresses Grief Over Air India Ahmedabad-London Flight Crash

Updated 12 June 2025 at 16:32 IST
Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has expressed shock and anguish at the Air India plane crash in that took place in Ahmedabad on Thursday (June 12). [PLANE CRASH LIVE UPDATES]
The Air India flight AI171 was heading to London from Ahmedabad but crashed into a building that was under construction. The Ahmedabad civil hospital has been put on high alert following the crash.
"I am utterly shocked and deeply anguished to learn about the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers go out to all the victims and their families who are enduring unimaginable pain and loss. In moments like these, words feel so inadequate, but I hope that those affected find strength, courage, and support. My heart goes out to everyone impacted by this tragedy," Harbhajan said in a statement on X.
Air India would eventually confirm the crash after visuals of the incident began to go viral on social media.
“Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad–London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest on airindia.com and on our X handle.” Air India spokesperson said.
A rescue operation is underway at the site of the accident and more than 200 fire tenders have been deployed at the site of crash, as per reports.
Authorities are also currently investigating what exactly caused the crash, which is in turn raising important concerns around flight safety and emergency response systems.
After the plane crash, Air India blacked out its social media handles - they turned all of their social media profiles black as a mark of mourning.
