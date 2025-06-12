Irfan Pathan Speaks Out with Deep Sadness and Sympathy Following Ahmedabad-London Air India Flight Crash: 'Deeply Saddened'

Former Team India cricketer Irfan Pathan is left grief-stricken following the Ahmedabad-London Air India flight tragedy. The aircraft carried 242 people onboard, including 230 passengers two pilots and 12 crew members. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, identified as Flight AI171, crashed near the Sardar Vallabhai International Airport premises, with thick black smoke seen coming from the crash site. Rescue operations are underway as firefighters and other personnel have reported to the site.

Irfan Pathan Expresses Grief Following The Ahmedabad-London Air India Flight Crash

The Air India flight, which was bound for London Gatwick, jetted off from Ahmedabad. Just minutes after the aircraft took off, the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner went down at the Ghoda Camp area around 01:50 PM IST. Emergency Response teams were instantly deployed, and firefighters and rescue personnel also rushed to the scene as thick black smoke came out from the area, as confirmed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The cause of the crash remains unknown, but the pilots issued a Mayday call to ATC.

Following the heart-wrenching disaster, Irfan Pathan expressed grief after learning about the situation. The former cricketer penned a heartfelt note on social media and expressed sympathy for the victims of the Ahmedabad-London Air India Flight Tragedy.

"Deeply saddened by the Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad today. Prayers for the passengers, crew, and their families," Irfan Pathan tweeted on 'X' (Formerly Twitter).

Rescue Work On, Air India Shares Official Statement

The Ahmedabad-London Air India Flight Crash has prompted the authorities to investigate what exactly happened which led to the accident. Over 200 fire tenders were deployed as rescue operations took place at the crash site. The ones injured have been rushed to the nearby hospitals.