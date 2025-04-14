Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Camera Crew Films Virat Kohli Obsessing Over His Bats In RCB Dressing Room After RR Clash

IPL 2025: Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been enjoying a dominant run in the ongoing eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been ticking all the boxes this season and have won all their away games, which is a big plus. At the forefront of everything good that is happening with RCB is their biggest star and former skipper, Virat Kohli. RCB has found a very deadly opening combo in Virat Kohli and Phil Salt, and it has been one of the biggest reasons behind their success.

During the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals clash, former skipper Virat Kohli became the first Indian batter to score 100 T20 fifties. Kohli has been in sublime touch in IPL 2025, and his form will be crucial to RCB's hopes of ending their trophy drought, which has been going on for the past seventeen years. RCB recently defeated the Rajasthan Royals by 9 wickets.

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya Accidentally Reveals Current State of Pitches In IPL 2025, Engages In Playful Banter With DC Skipper Axar Patel

Virat Kohli's RCB Teammates Try To Prank Him

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru are looking like a very settled side as of now, and the camaraderie between their players is something that is affecting the team positively. After the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru game that was played in Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Virat Kohli's RCB teammates decided to prank him.

The video that was posted by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru showcases Virat Kohli looking for his bat. Kohli, who admitted to carrying seven bats, found only six left in his kit bag. He later found out that it was Tim David who had hidden his bat, which left Kohli baffled, and he later teased the Aussie all-rounder playfully.

RCB Make Light Work Of RR In IPL 2025