Hardik Pandya Accidentally Reveals Current State of Pitches In IPL 2025, Engages In Playful Banter With DC Skipper Axar Patel

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: The eighteenth Indian Premier League is in its fourth week, and it has produced some high-octane and edge-of-the-seat contests so far. There is a reason that the IPL is called one of the toughest leagues in the world, and the matches testify to it. Heading into the fourth week of IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians will clash with Delhi Capitals. Both the teams, who have plenty of superstars on either side, have experienced very contrasting outcomes.

Hardik Pandya Takes A Dig At Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch

This is Hardik Pandya's second IPL season as the skipper of the Mumbai Indians. Prior to this, Pandya led the Gujarat Titans for two years and also won the IPL trophy with them in 2022. Axar Patel, on the other hand, is leading an IPL team for the very first time in his career, and he has been absolutely stunning.

Much ahead of the DC vs MI IPL 2025 game, Hardik Pandya stopped by Axar Patel for a playful banter. Pandya started by asking Axar if the pitch is flat or not. Pitches being flat is something that the IPL is being criticized for sometimes now. 200 runs are being scored for fun, and this takes the bowlers out of the equation. Axar Patel honestly replied that he just played the first ball. Hardik was quick enough to share some captaincy tips and said Axar should know the conditions beforehand since it's his home ground.

Delhi vs Mumbai: Two Different Teams, Two Different Campaigns

