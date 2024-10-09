Published 16:16 IST, October 9th 2024
Royals pitcher Cole Ragans warms up for Yankees by playing catch in Central Park
Cole Ragans started his AL Division Series with a walk in the park. On Sunday, the Royals left-hander took an 11-minute stroll from the team's hotel in midtown Manhattan and played catch in Central Park on the Heckscher Ballfields, just as so many amateur baseball and softball players do each day.
- SportFit
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Cole Ragans warms up for Yankees by playing catch in Central Park | Image: AP
