Qatar: George Russell said it was “quite amusing” to hear Max Verstappen's taunts after the Las Vegas Grand Prix, but he isn't looking to make friends on the grid as Formula 1 arrived in Qatar on Thursday.

Speaking after he won the Las Vegas race, Red Bull's Verstappen called Mercedes' Russell “so far below my level” and said it was “honestly fantastic” to see the British driver make a mistake which dropped him out of contention for victory.

“It was quite amusing, I found some of the comments post-race. But at the end of the day, he drove an incredible race and won it so he can afford to say what he wants, really. And from my side, moving on,” Russell said.

Asked if there's any prospect of him and Verstappen pressing pause on their rivalry, Russell said he didn't aim to make friends in F1.

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“We’re all competitors out there. I think there’s no right or wrong way about the mentality that everybody has,” he said. "I’m not looking to be best mates with anybody on the grid. I’m just working and looking and fighting to win. Simple as that.”

Verstappen and Russell's long-running feud continued in Las Vegas when they made contact on the track in practice and Russell said someone needed to “stand up” to his Dutch rival.

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“He speaks a lot next to the track, and honestly it doesn’t really bother me because he’s so far below my level that it doesn’t really make any sense for me anyway to try and challenge that,” Verstappen said.

“It was honestly fantastic when I looked in my mirror and I saw what was happening” when Russell made his mistake, Verstappen added. “When I then crossed the line in first, my day was complete.”

Verstappen and Russell have clashed repeatedly on and off track and Russell accused the Dutch driver of deliberately crashing into him last year.