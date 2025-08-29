'Sabhi...': Rohit Sharma Reveals Which Bowler he Loves to Smash, His Answer Gets Unmissable Applause | WATCH VIDEO

Rohit Sharma is easily one of the finest white-ball players of the generation. As an opener, Rohit took the attack to the bowlers on most occasions and was a nightmare for most. Now that he is in the twilight of his career and features in only one format - he was asked to reveal the bowler he loves to smash. Fans would have expected Dale Steyn, Trent Boult or a Brett Lee, but instead his answer was cheeky.

Without picking one single bowler, Rohit smartly said he loves to smash everyone. The answer was loved by the audiences who could not stop clapping. Just goes to show Rohit's popularity.

‘Sabhi log hain yaar’

"Sabhi log hain yaar (I like hitting sixes against every bowler)," Rohit said, sending the crowd into loud cheers.

"Kisi bhi bowler ke saamne jab batting karta hoon yehi sochta hoon ki usko maarna hai mujhe. Aisa koi nahin hai, ek hee banda hai, usko hee maarna hai mujhe (Whichever bowler I bat against, I go with the mindset of how I can hit them. There isn't any specific bowler I target)," Rohit revealed in an event organised by oral hygiene brand Oral-B.

Rohit's Shock Test Retirement

During the IPL itself, Rohit stunned one and all as he announced his Test retirement just before India's tour of England. His next international game will likely be against Australia, as India go Down Under for three ODIs in October. The first ODI between the two nations is on October 19.