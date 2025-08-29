Manoj Tiwary Makes Shocking Comment, Reckons 'Bronco' Test Has Been Introduced by BCCI to Keep Rohit Sharma Out

Rohit Sharma will be undergoing a fitness test over the weekend after which he can play the ‘A’ series against Australia before the limited overs series. While not much is known about Rohit's plans, reports claim that the tour of Australia would be his last. While such rumours are doing the rounds, former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary reckons the BCCI has introduced the ‘Bronco’ test to keep Rohit out.

‘It is for the players like Rohit’

"I think it will be very difficult to keep Virat Kohli out of the plans for the 2027 World Cup. But I have a doubt that they are going to look at Rohit Sharma into the scheme of things," Tiwary said.

"See, I'm a very keen observer of what things are going on in Indian cricket. And I believe this Bronco Test, which was introduced a few days back, I think it is for the players like Rohit Sharma. Someone who I believe doesn't want them to be part of the team in future. And that's why it has been introduced," he added.

ALSO READ: Team India Players Scheduled To Travel To Dubai In Staggered Groups

‘Who introduced this?’

"But the only question is, why now? Why not when your new head coach got the assignment from the very first series? Whose idea is it? Who introduced this? Who enforced this Bronco Test a few days back? So it is a question for which I don't have an answer, but the observation says that it is going to be difficult for Rohit Sharma if he doesn't work really hard on his fitness. And I think he will be stopped at the Bronco Test," he added further.