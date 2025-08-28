Staggered Travel Arrangements For Indian Cricket Team Players Bound For Dubai Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025: Report

Asia Cup 2025: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to send the Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India in staggered groups to Dubai ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, according to a report from news agency PTI.

The report further stated that the Men in Blue will assemble in Dubai on September 4, before the start of the Asia Cup on September 9. As per PTI's report, BCCI decided on staggered travel arrangements because of logistics and also for the convenience of the players.

Team India To Start Practice Sessions In Dubai On September 4

While speaking to PTI, a senior BCCI official said that the training session of Team India will take place on September 4.

"All the players will arrive in Dubai by September 4 evening, and the first nets session will be held on September 5 at the ICC Academy. Factoring in the logistical convenience, the players will be allowed to fly into Dubai from their respective cities," a senior BCCI official told PTI.

The senior official said that players don't have to travel to Mumbai first before catching a Dubai-bound flight.

"Obviously, a few will travel from Mumbai, but to ask some of the others to first come to Mumbai and then fly to Dubai doesn't make sense. In any case, Dubai is a short-duration flight compared to other international flights," he added.

India To Square Off Against Pakistan In High-Voltage Asia Cup 2025 Clash On September 14

Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India have been placed in Group A alongside Oman, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Pakistan. On the other hand, Group B consists of Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Hong Kong, and Bangladesh.

The Men in Blue will begin their voyage in the Asia Cup 2025, against the UAE on September 10. In their second match of the tournament, India will play against Pakistan in the most-anticipated fixture of the tournament, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, on September 14.

India will conclude their group stage fixture against Oman on September 19, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.