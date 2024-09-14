Published 06:36 IST, September 14th 2024
Sable finishes ninth in his maiden Diamond League final
National record holder 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable finished ninth in the season-ending Diamond League final with a below-par time on Friday. Birthday boy Sable, who turned 30 on Friday, clocked 8 minute and 17.09 seconds to finish ninth in the 10-man field in his debut DL final.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Avinash Sable | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
06:36 IST, September 14th 2024