sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Rains | Israel-Hamas War | Baramulla Encounter | J&K Assembly Polls | Trump vs Harris | #JusticeforAbhaya |

Published 06:36 IST, September 14th 2024

Sable finishes ninth in his maiden Diamond League final

National record holder 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable finished ninth in the season-ending Diamond League final with a below-par time on Friday. Birthday boy Sable, who turned 30 on Friday, clocked 8 minute and 17.09 seconds to finish ninth in the 10-man field in his debut DL final.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
india avinash sable loss in mens 3000m steeplechase final
Avinash Sable | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

06:36 IST, September 14th 2024