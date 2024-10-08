Published 14:48 IST, October 8th 2024
Saints quarterback Derek Carr leaves with oblique injury in another losing night against the Chiefs
Saints quarterback Derek Carr was having another tough time against the Chiefs even before he took a wicked shot from blitzing defensive back Chamarri Conner on Monday night, not only ending his game but also New Orleans' hopes of a comeback.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
MLB in action | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:48 IST, October 8th 2024