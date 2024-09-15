sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kejriwal Resignation | Kolkata Horror | Nipah Virus | Israel-Hamas War | Trump Assassination Bid |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Sam Hilliard's tying pinch homer for the Rockies came with memories of his late father

Published 17:00 IST, September 15th 2024

Sam Hilliard's tying pinch homer for the Rockies came with memories of his late father

— As Colorado Rockies pinch hitter Sam Hilliard rounded the bases after hitting a tying two-run home run with two outs in the ninth inning on Saturday night against the Cubs, his thoughts centered on his late father, Jim, who died two years ago because of ALS.“

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Sam Hilliard’s tying pinch homer for the Rockies came with memories of his late father
Sam Hilliard’s tying pinch homer for the Rockies came with memories of his late father | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

17:00 IST, September 15th 2024