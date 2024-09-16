sb.scorecardresearch
  Sebastian Coe among 7 IOC members to enter race to succeed Thomas Bach as president

Published 19:39 IST, September 16th 2024

Sebastian Coe among 7 IOC members to enter race to succeed Thomas Bach as president

The International Olympic Committee published a list Monday of seven would-be candidates who are set to run for election in March to succeed outgoing president Thomas Bach for the next eight years.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
IOC President Thomas Bach delivered a speech to the masses at the Stadium and called it a 'Seine-Sational' one
IOC President Thomas Bach | Image: AP
