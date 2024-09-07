sb.scorecardresearch
Seth Brown hits walk-off RBI single in 13th inning and Athletics beat Tigers 7-6

Seth Brown hit a walk-off RBI single in the 13th inning to give the Oakland Athletics a 7-6 win over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night after tying the game in the 11th with a two-run homer.

Jarren Duran
American League's Jarren Duran, of the Boston Red Sox, hits a home run during the fifth inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game in Arlington, Texas | Image: AP
