Published 22:44 IST, October 5th 2024
SFA Championships Delhi 2024: India No.2 U-11 Squash Player Reaches Semi-Final on Day 1
The SFA Championship Delhi kicked off with an exciting first day, highlighted by the impressive performance of U-11 India No. 2 squash player, Vihaan Chandhok.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
SFA Championships Delhi 2024: India No.2 U-11 Squash Player Reaches Semi-Final on Day 1 | Image: Special Arrangement
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
22:44 IST, October 5th 2024