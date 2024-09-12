Published 09:44 IST, September 12th 2024
Shannon Sharpe’s Explicit Video on Instagram Live Goes Viral; Ex-NFL TE Breaks Silence on the Matter
Shannon Sharpe accidentally went live on Instagram Live, and fans were stunned to see NSFW content broadcast live from the former TE's social media account.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe stands up during the second half an NBA basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
09:44 IST, September 12th 2024