  Sharath Kamal rules out retirement in near future, commits to playing another season on tour

Published 19:00 IST, September 4th 2024

Sharath Kamal rules out retirement in near future, commits to playing another season on tour

Indian table tennis great Sharath Kamal was expected to chalk out his retirement plans post his fifth appearance at the Olympics but the 42-year-old on Wednesday committed to another season on the professional tour.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Sharath Kamal
Sharath Kamal | Image: PTI
19:00 IST, September 4th 2024