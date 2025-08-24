Updated 24 August 2025 at 19:50 IST
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar Secures Gold Medal In Men's R3P Event At Asian Shooting Championship 2025
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar wins gold in men’s 50m R3P at Asian Shooting Championship 2025, scoring 462.5. He edges China’s Zhao Wenyu and claims his second Asian title in the event.
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, the 24-year-old Olympic shooter, has clinched a gold medal finish in a singles event at the Asian Shooting Championship 2025.
The Indian shooting prodigy delivered a solid showcase, dominating in the kneeling position. While he could not give his best while being prone, Aishwary did some good work while standing to emerge as the winner of the event.
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar Bags The Gold In Men's 50m R3P Singles Event
India's medal spree at the Asian Shooting Championship 2025 continues as the contingent has been putting up a promising performance in Shymkent, Kazakhstan.
The country's future in shooting has been on a rapid rise after Manu Bhaker and Swapnil Kudale put the focus with their medal wins at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
India's Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar has secured a gold medal in the men's 50m rifle three positions (R3P) event at the Asia Shooting Championships 2025 in Shymkent.
Tomar edged out China's Zhao Wenyu by shooting 462.5 to pick up the gold medal. The Indian shooter had a .5 margin from the second-placed Zhao Wenyu from the People’s Republic of China, who had scored 462.0. Japan's Naoya Okada secured the bronze with a score of 445.8.
Also Read: Kapil Bainsla Secures India's First Gold, Indian Shooting Trio Seals Silver In Men's 10m Air Pistol Team At Asian Shooting Championship
This is Aishwary Tomar's second Asian title in the men's R3P event, as he had picked up the gold medal in 2023 as well. In the 2024 Championships in Jakarta, he had to settle for a silver medal in the competition.
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar Also Picked A Silver In Teams Event
After dominating in the men's singles Rifle Three Positions Event, Aishwary Tomar also showed a firm performance in the trios event alongside Chain Singh and Sheoran.
The Indian trio has secured the silver medal in the 50m Rifle Three Positions (R3P) teams event. They picked up a tally of 1747 but missed out on the gold by three points to the Chinese team, who secured the gold.
Manu Bhaker had won bronze medals in the women's 10m air pistol singles and team event earlier in the week. However, she finished fourth in the women's 25m pistol qualification event.
Published On: 24 August 2025 at 19:50 IST