Manu Bhaker Wins Bronze Medal at Asian Shooting Championships 2025

Manu Bhaker poses for a photograph with her bronze medals against the iconic backdrop of the Eiffel Tower during the ongoing Olympic Games Paris 2024, in Paris | Image: ANI

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker, who made history by winning 2 medals in the same edition of the Olympics in Paris 2024, has now won a bronze medal in the women’s 10m air pistol competition at the Asian Shooting Championship in Shymkent, Kazakhstan.

Manu finished the event having bagged 219.7 points, behind Jiin Yang (241.6) of South Korea and China’s Qianke Ma (243.2), thus bagging her 10th medal in the continental meet.

Earlier in the day, Manu sealed her spot in the final round after getting to tally of 583. Thus she was placed second in the standings, while Qianxun Yao of China took the top spot with 584.

On the other hand, her compatriots Suruchi and Palak failed to make the cut for the final due to poor showings in the qualifying rounds.

ALSO READ | Haryana Steelers Announce Captain and Vice-Captain

How Manu Bhaker Sealed Medal

In the qualification round, Manu had scored a perfect 100 in the final shots and thus managed to qualify in the second spot with a score of 583 points (without RPO).

However, in the final she did not have the best of starts and therefore she was placed fifth having notched up 50.3 points after the first five shots of the round.

But she managed to bounce back thereafter, gradually working her way up the order. A strong 10.5 in the eleventh shot even saw her briefly make it to the second spot.

She then hovered on the baseline as a poor 9.7 in the 17th shot had her staring down the barrel, with elimination a real possibility.

Thankfully, the Indian shooting ace managed to keep her composure and secure her second podium finish of the day.

ALSO READ | Mohun Bagan SG Opt Against Releasing Players For National Training Camp

Bronze in Team Event Too

This was not the only medal Indian shooters won on the day, as they managed a bronze medal in the team event too.

Manu Bhaker, Suruchi Phogat and Palak Gulia bagged the 10m Air Pistol team bronze with a score of 1730.