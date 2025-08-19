Kapil Bainsla Secures India's First Gold, Indian Shooting Trio Seals Silver In Men's 10m Air Pistol Team At Asian Shooting Championship

Team India officially opened their medal tally at the Asian Shooting Championship 2025 with a silver medal in the men's team event.

A gold medal came soon after, with Haryana's Kapil Bainsla picking up the top prize after securing the pole position in the men's 10m air pistol rifle event.

With a total of 129 athletes participating in the Shymkent meet, all eyes are on the Indian contingent's performance. After the two medals, India would be hopeful to clinch more medals as the event progresses.

Team India has had a strong start at the 16th Asian Shooting Championship in Shymkent, Kazakhstan. So far, the Indian contingent has secured two medal wins in the competition. The country has picked a gold medal, while the team event has clinched a silver.

Kapil Bainsla secured the gold medal after firing 243.0 in the 10m air pistol men's junior final. The Indian shooter from Palwal, Haryana, was 0.6 ahead of Uzbekistan’s Ilkhombek Obidjonov, who finished second.

Jonathan Gavin Antony clinched the bronze after shooting 220.7. He exited the competition after the 22nd shot in the 24-shot final.

Ilkhombek Obidjonov looked quick in the final round, with Kapil in pursuit. The Indian shooter gained the lead on the 15th shot, but the Uzbek chased him down after the 20th shot. But Kapil finished with 10.8 and 10.6, and Ilkhombek shot a 10.4 and 9.4 to concede the lead. The Indian shooter won the gold.

Bainsla had earlier finished fourth in the qualification round after shooting 579, making it to the top eight alongside his compatriot Jonathan. He was second after shooting 582.

Mukesh Nelavali finished third in the qualifiers, and three Indians made it to the final round.

India Open Talle With Silver Medal From Men's 10m Air Pistol Team Event

The trio of Anmol Jain, Saurabh Chaudhary and Aditya Malra helped open India's medal tally at the Asian Shooting Championship 2025 after winning a silver medal in the men's 10m air pistol team event.

Anmol, Saurabh and Aditya scored 1735-52x to finish second behind China's Hu Kai, Changjie You and Yifan Zhang.