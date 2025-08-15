Two-Time Olympic Medalist Manu Bhaker Takes On New Leadership Role For India At Asian Shooting Championship 2025 In Kazakhstan

Asian Shooting Championship 2025: Two-time Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker is set to be seen in a role, as the 23-year-old will be leading India at the upcoming Asian Shooting Championship 2025 in Kazakhstan.

The 2025 edition of the Asian Shooting Championship will kick off on August 30th. The event will take place at the Shymkent Shooting Plaza in Kazakhstan.

India To Send Largest Contingent In Asian Shooting Championship

According to ANI, a total of 734 shooters from 28 countries will be taking part in the Asian Shooting Championship. India alone will be sending 164 shooters across all the events in the senior and junior categories. It will be India's largest contingent that is being sent to the Asian Shooting Championship.

In 15 senior category events of the Asian Shooting Championship 2025, a total of 35 Indian shooters will be aiming to bag medals. Not just the senior category, but the Indians will also take part in the junior level.

Manu Bhaker And Other Indian Olympians Will Also Take Part In The Asian Shooting Championship 2025

The two-time Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker will take part in the women's 10m air pistol and other 25m pistol events. Previously, in the 2023 edition of the Asian Shooting Championship, Manu Bhaker clinched a silver medal while participating in the women's 25-meter pistol team.

Manu Bhaker made headlines in the Paris Olympics in 2025, where she clinched two bronze medals in the 10 m air pistol and 10 m air pistol mixed team events. The 23-year-old also bagged one gold medal in the 2023 edition of the World Championships in Baku. Meanwhile, in the 2022 World Championships in Cairo, the youngster bagged a silver medal. Both the medals in the World Championships came in the 25 m pistol team events.

Apart from Manu Bhaker, other Indian Olympic shooters like Raiza Dhillon (women's skeet), Anjum Moudgil (women's 50m rifle 3 positions), Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (men's 50m rifle 3 positions), Sift Kaur Samra (women's 50m rifle 3 positions), Rudrankksh Patil (men's 10m air rifle), and Kynan Chenai (men's trap) will also take part in the forthcoming shooring event, according to ANI.