Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul Unlikely to Find a Spot in India's Asia Cup 2025 Playing XI

Asia Cup 2025: As per reports, the Board of Control of Cricket in India is set to announce India's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 in a week's time. With time running out, the selectors would be under immense pressure over a few players. How will they fit in Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul. India have been blessed with a settled Top-four and hence it is unlikely they would tinker with that combination.

Can Gill, Jaiswal be Ignored?

One also understands that players like Gill, Jaiswal and Rahul cannot be ‘ignored’. India's top-four features Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar, Tilak Varma. Then there is allrounder Hardik Pandya at No. 5. What happens now would be extremely interesting to see. As per reports, skipper Suryakumar Yadav has resumed batting in the nets at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. While the BCCI may be right to not tinker with a settled top-order, the counter is that Gill and the others have had a stunning IPL season. Leaving them out may also send the wrong message, something no one wants. In fact, KL Rahul, who is the first-choice in ODI's, is also likely to miss out to Samson.