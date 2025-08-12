Republic World
  Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul Unlikely to Find a Spot in India's Asia Cup 2025 Playing XI

Updated 12 August 2025 at 09:52 IST

Asia Cup 2025: In T20Is, India have a settled Top-Four and that forces us to think how will Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill find a spot in the playing XI.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill | Image: AP

Asia Cup 2025: As per reports, the Board of Control of Cricket in India is set to announce India's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 in a week's time. With time running out, the selectors would be under immense pressure over a few players. How will they fit in Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul. India have been blessed with a settled Top-four and hence it is unlikely they would tinker with that combination. 

Can Gill, Jaiswal be Ignored? 

One also understands that players like Gill, Jaiswal and Rahul cannot be ‘ignored’. India's top-four features Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar, Tilak Varma. Then there is allrounder Hardik Pandya at No. 5. What happens now would be extremely interesting to see. As per reports, skipper Suryakumar Yadav has resumed batting in the nets at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. While the BCCI may be right to not tinker with a settled top-order, the counter is that Gill and the others have had a stunning IPL season. Leaving them out may also send the wrong message, something no one wants. In fact, KL Rahul, who is the first-choice in ODI's, is also likely to miss out to Samson. 

India's Likely squad

Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Verma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana/Prasidh Krishna, Hardik Pandya, Jitesh Sharma/Dhruv Jurel.

Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled to start from September 9. India play their opener against UAE on September 10. 

Published By : Ankit Banerjee

Published On: 12 August 2025 at 09:46 IST