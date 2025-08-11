India vs Pakistan in ICC WTC 2025-27 Final? Aakash Chopra Makes Sensational Prediction on Future of Arch-Rivals

India vs Pakistan: We are still in the initial stages of the ongoing 2025-27 cycle of the World Test Championship and not too much can be predicted now. Yet, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has done some sensational forecasting on the ongoing WTC cycle. As per Chopra, Pakistan have a very good chance of doing well as they have preferable match-ups. On the other hand, he said one cannot ‘bullishly’ say that India will qualify - but yes, they would be one of the contenders.

‘Will be in the top three or four’: Chopra on India

"I think we should be okay. We will once again be in the running. We will be in the top three or four. Of course, since we are going through a transition, you cannot bullishly say that India would qualify for sure, but I consider India to be a strong contender," he said on his YouTube channel.

Chopra reckons Pakistan have a good chance in this WTC cycle.

"Pakistan have a favorable draw again. Win in the West Indies and Bangladesh, compete a little in England, and beat Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and South Africa at home. Pakistan have a good chance. However, I have said that about Pakistan earlier as well when their away series were in the West Indies, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. However, they didn't win a single series at home," Chopra said.

Pakistan Cricket in Shambles

Thanks to all the chopping and changing in recent times, Pakistan cricket is going nowhere. Most former cricketers accuse internal politics in the management as the cause of the downfall of cricket in Pakistan. The Shan Masood-led side would be hosting South Africa at home for a two-match Test series in October this year.