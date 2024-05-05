Advertisement

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen was involved in a concerning incident that took place at a promotional event in a mall. In a video going viral on social media, Klaasen, along with his teammate Jaydev Unadkat, could be seen being mobbed by a massive crowd with minimal security presence at their disposal. It is being seen as a massive security breach on the part of the SRH team management and organisers.

Also Read: 'Playoff hopes are still alive...': RCB head coach on team's qualification chances despite 7 losses

Advertisement

Heinrich Klaasen gets mobbed by huge crowd

The video shows thousands of fans swarming around Heinrich Klaasen and Jaydev Unadkat, making it difficult for them to move or even breathe properly. Klaasen was seen requesting the mob to slow down and give them some space to pass. However, fans kept pushing and shoving things at their face to get selfies and autographs.

Advertisement

Heinrich Klaasen has been phenomenal with the bat in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In IPL 2024, Klaasen has helped his cross the 250-run mark multiple times. He has scored 337 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 189.32.

"Absolute madness! Poor Klaassen getting harassed by the crowd... But how did SRH management allow such a huge number of fans without any safety precautions?" one user wrote on social media, criticising the security arrangements made by SRH.

Advertisement

Absolute madness! Poor Klaassen getting harassed by the crowd... But how did SRH management allow such a huge number of fans without any safety precautions? pic.twitter.com/B5pECptXDz — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952_)

Also Read: Mild back stiffness forced Rohit Sharma to play as impact sub in MI-KKR clash

Advertisement

Sunrisers Hyderabad are presently in great form and are vying for a spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs. SRH has played 10 matches and has won six of them, losing four thus far in the competition.