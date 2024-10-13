Published 17:41 IST, October 13th 2024
Ranji Trophy: Tamil Nadu in complete command against Saurashtra
Cheteshwar Pujara endured a six-ball duck as Saurashtra were left reeling at 35/5, trailing by 129 runs in the second innings with Tamil Nadu taking complete command of their Ranji Trophy Group D clash here.
Ranji Trophy 2024: Tamil Nadu's N Jagadeesan celebrates his hundred against Saurashtra | Image: X/TNCA
