Published 17:41 IST, October 13th 2024

Ranji Trophy: Tamil Nadu in complete command against Saurashtra

Cheteshwar Pujara endured a six-ball duck as Saurashtra were left reeling at 35/5, trailing by 129 runs in the second innings with Tamil Nadu taking complete command of their Ranji Trophy Group D clash here.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Ranji Trophy 2024: Tamil Nadu's N Jagadeesan celebrates his hundred against Saurashtra | Image: X/TNCA
