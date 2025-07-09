8th Seed Iga Swiatek Blazes Past Liudmila Samsonova To Seal Maiden Wimbledon Semi-Final Spot

Wimbledon 2025: Polish tennis player and eighth seed Iga Swiatek marched into the semi-final of the ongoing Wimbledon 2025, after beating Liudmila Samsonova in the quarter-final clash at Court 1, on Wednesday, July 9th.

Iga Swiatek reached another milestone in her career, as she confirmed her semi-final spot at Wimbledon for the first time.

Iga Swiatek Beats Liudmila Samsonova In Straight Sets

The Polish superstar dominated the 19th-seed Liudmila Samsonova from the very first game and didn't give her a chance for a comeback.

In the one-hour and 49-minute match, Iga Swiatek demolished Liudmila Samsonova and clinched a 6-2, 7-5 triumph in straight sets.

Swiatek displayed a stunning performance in the match, keeping three aces and 42 service points. On the other hand, Samsonova clinched just 33 service points and had 2/10 break points in the quarter-final clash.

Till now, Swiatek has faced Samsonova five times and won all the encounters against the 19th seed.

As of now, Iga Swiatek has won five Grand Slams in his career, which includes four French Open titles and one US Open.

Iga Swiatek Reflects On Her Win Over Liudmila Samsonova

After the end of the match, the Polish tennis player said that she got goosebumps after the win over Samsonova.

Swiatek added that she is 'super happy' and proud of herself.

“Even though I’m in the middle of the tournament, I already got goosebumps after this win. I’m super happy and super proud of myself," Iga Swiatek said as quoted by AP.

In the upcoming second semi-final match of the women's singles Wimbledon 2025, Iga Swiatek will take on Belinda Bencic at Centre Court on Thursday, July 10th.