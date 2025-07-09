Wimbledon 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Goes Past Cameron Norrie In Straight Sets, Confirms Semi-Final Showdown With Taylor Fritz

Wimbledon 2025: Spanish superstar Carlos Alcaraz marched into the semi-final round of the ongoing Wimbledon 2025 after beating British tennis player Cameron Norrie in the quarter-final at the Centre Court, on Tuesday, July 8th.

It was a dominating straight-sets triumph for Alcaraz. The Spaniard gave no chance to his opponent to make a comeback in the crucial fixture.

Carlos Alcaraz Clinches Dominating Win Over Cameron Norrie

Alcaraz sealed a 2-6, 3-6, 3-6 victory over Norrie in the quarter-final match of the prestigious tournament on Tuesday, July 8th.

Carlos Alcaraz clinched 13 aces in the game. While Norrie could bag only three aces. Alcaraz had 5/11 break points against his opponent. Meanwhile, the British had 0/5. The statistics from the quarter-final match proved that Alcaraz gave his British opponent no room for a comeback.

The 22-year-old Carlos Alcaraz sealed 56 service points in the match. On the other hand, Norrie had 45 service points.

It took Carlos Alcaraz just one hour and 39 minutes to clinch a set-straight victory over Cameron Norrie in the quarter-final.

Carlos Alcaraz Achieves New Feat With Win Over Cameron Norrie

With the triumph, the Spanish youngster became the second active men's tennis player to advance to three or more Wimbledon semi-finals, after Novak Djokovic.

As of now, Alcaraz has won four Grand Slams. Meanwhile, the Spanish star clinched two Wimbledon titles in the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Now he is aiming to win his fifth Grand Slam and third Wimbledon title.

While speaking after the end of the match, Carlos Alcaraz said that he is happy to make it into another semi-final at Wimbledon, calling it a 'special' moment. Alcaraz also called British tennis player Cameron Norrie a 'difficult' opponent.

“I’m just really happy to be able to play another semi-final here at Wimbledon. It’s something really special and something that I wanted to do at the beginning of the week. I’m really happy with the level that I played today against a difficult player like Cam...,” Alcaraz said as quoted by ATP.