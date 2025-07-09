Not Novak Djokovic; Rishabh Pant Claims he is More Similar to Nick Kyrgios

Wimbledon 2025: With the Grand Slam reaching it's business end, the hype and the buzz has peaked. India cricketer Rishabh Pant was also there at SW19 and he turned heads with his style statement. Pant went onto show his love for the game and his knowledge by revealing Roger Federer to be his first hero of the game.

While he went onto predict a Carlos Alcaraz win, Pant revealed which tennis player is he like. To everyone's surprise, Pant reckoned he was like Australia's Nick Kyrgios.

‘I think Nick Kyrgios’

"When we started, I think Roger Federer, I used to love his backhand, and that was something which always inspired me. But at the same time, the way sport is evolving, Djokovic has been amazing. I think Nick Kyrgios (has same charisma as Pant), I think he's one guy I really used to enjoy watching because the way he plays, he enjoys his game, that is something I always look forward to," he said while speaking on Star Sports.

Unfortunately, Kyrgios was not part of Wimbledon 2025 as he pulled out at the last-minute after battling several injuries this year. The Australian has revealed that he and a female star who is currently competing at Wimbledon were “thinking about doing a ‘Battle of the Sexes’” later this year.

Will Pant Emerge as IND's Lord's Hero?

Given the form Pant has been in, one cannot write-off the possibility of him turning out to be India's hero at the Home of Cricket. Spotlight would be on him as he gets ready for the Lord's game.