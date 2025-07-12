After Another Wimbledon Exit, Novak Djokovic Admits Reality Of Ageing In Honest Retirement Confession: 'It’s Tough For Me To Accept That...'

Updated 12 July 2025 at 12:17 IST
Novak Djokovic's dream of equalling Roger Federer's 8 Wimbledon titles was shattered following his crushing loss to Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon semifinal on Friday. Coming to the game, the Serbian had an injury concern as he suffered a nasty fall during his quarterfinal victory against Flavio Cobolli at the centre court.
Fitness has played a big part in Djokovic's decorated tennis career. But of late, persistent injury concerns seem to have troubled him a lot. The 38-year-old has claimed a whopping 24 grand slams but now has witnessed a steep decline. He last won the French Open in 2023 by defeating Casper Ruud and also kept the Serbian flag flying high at the Paris Olympics by securing a gold medal in tennis.
Following his defeat to Jannik Sinner, Djokovic has admitted that age is catching up. As quoted by the Associated Press, he said, “I don’t think it’s bad fortune. It’s just age — the wear and tear of the body. As much as I’m taking care of it, the reality hits me right now, the last year and a half, like never before, to be honest."
On his retirement speculation, the 38-year-old crushed all the rumours, insisting he aims to come back one more time to Wimbledon. “I’m not planning to finish my Wimbledon career today. “I’m planning to come back definitely — at least one more time.”
Sinner relatively had an easy outing as Djokovic didn't seem to be at his best. The Italian relied on his first serve and had an 81% win percentage, denying his Serbian counterpart any chances at the SW19. Sinner was dominant from the very first and broke Djokovic in the third game of the first set. He didn't let his guard down in the second set and despite Djokovic's attempt to delay the inevitable he wrapped up the second set after just 70 minutes of the game. Jinner finally ended up beating his opponent 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 to set up a repeat of the French Open final.
