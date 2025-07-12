Wimbledon| Sachin Tendulkar Shares His Heartfelt Admiration For Roger Federer: 'I Enjoyed Watching Nadal And Djokovic But...'

Updated 12 July 2025 at 11:26 IST
Wimbledon and cricket have been very synonymous over the years. The All England Club has played host to a lot of cricketers and the legendary Sachin Tendulkar was recently seen at the tennis grand slam attending the men's semifinal match between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner at SW19.
Sachin has been a regular attendee at Wimbledon in the last several years. The former Indian captain shared an image with 8 times champion Roger Federer and Swedish legend Bjorn Borg as he graced the iconic tennis venue once again. He was earlier spotted watching the first men's semifinal between Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz with his wife Anjali and daughter Sara.
Sachin was also in attendance at the Lord's unveiling his portrait in the prestigious MCC Museum, while he also joined a handful of people who had the honour of ringing the famous Lord's the bell to mark the start of the 3rd IND vs ENG Test.
During an interaction with Wimbledon's social media team, Sachin revealed his admiration for Roger Federer.
"I've spoken to a number of tennis players and they rate Wimbledon right at the top.
"I grew up admiring John McEnroe but as time went by, the last few years it has to be Roger Federer. I enjoyed watching Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, all these guys but somehow Roger takes the game.
Coming into the game, it was a Sinner show at the centre court as he set up another date with Carlos Alcaraz. The world No. 1 will now have the chance to avenge his painful defeat against Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open. The Italian illustrated his dominating service game against his Serbian opponent as he had won 81% of his first serve. The 23-year-old barely gave the 7-time champions a chance to stand and sealed another grand slam final to continue his brilliant career.
