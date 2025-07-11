Wimbledon 2025: Novak Djokovic or Jannik Sinner - Who Is The Favourite? Roger Federer and John McEnroe Pick Their Winner

Roger Federer has picked his winner in the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon 2025 semi-final. | Image: AP

The Wimbledon 2025 semi-final between tennis great Novak Djokovic and rising tennis superstar Jannik Sinner is one of the clashes that most fans have been keen to see ever since the draw of the grass court Grand Slam that is held at the All England Club was announced.

One of the main reasons for this is that it is extremely tough to pick a winner for this match - Sinner leads their overall head-to-head record 5-4 but the 2 times they have faced off at Wimbledon in the past, it is Djokovic who has emerged on top.

To make things worse, both are carrying injury concerns into this match - with Djokovic's being particularly severe as he slipped during his quarterfinal against Flavio Cobolli and cancelled a practice session ahead of the semi-final.

However, two tennis legends in John McEnroe and Roger Federer have picked a clear favourite heading into the match.

Who Wins The Djokovic vs Sinner Clash?

McEnroe believes Djokovic has a slight edge over his younger rival due to his history and experience at Wimbledom - despite recent matches going in favour of Sinner.

"Maybe a slight edge in Novak’s favor. Wimbledon is Novak’s best chance to win another Slam, absolutely. He understands the nuances of this court better than anyone," McEnroe told TNT Sports.

Federer echoes the sentiments of the American - in a video captured by a fan, he is asked for his pick and he picked his fellow ‘Big 3’ competitor over the Italian.

ALSO READ | Novak Djokovic Skips Practice Session Ahead Of Wimbledon Semifinal

Will Injuries Decide Clash?

One thing to keep an eye on during this match is the injuries that both players are carrying. Sinner suffered an elbow injury during his round of 16 clash against Grigor Dimitrov and had his right arm fully taped during his straight-sets win over Ben Shelton in the quarters.

Djokovic suffered an awkward slip in his own quarters match and had to cancel a practice session ahead of the semi, with many wondering how fit the Serbian is.