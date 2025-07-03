After Diogo Jota's Death, Wimbledon Allows Tennis Players to Break Dress Code to Pay Tribute to Footballer

The death of Liverpool and Portugal football player Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva left the world of football in a state of shock. The 28-year-old Jota passed away along with his brother after their car met with an accident in Spain. Since their passing was confirmed, a number of tributes have poured in for the two players on social media.

Such is the nature of the matter that even Wimbledon, who are known for sticking to a strict dress code, have allowed Portuguese tennis player Franciso Cabral permission to sport a black arm band in tribute to the deceased football star.

ALSO READ | Liverpool FC Expresses Grief Over The Tragic Death Of Forward Diogo Jota

Cabral's Tribute Greenlit by Wimbledon

The Portuguese is ranked 40th in the ATP tennis doubles rankings and confirmed that he would be wearing the armband in tribute to Jota.

"Yeah, of course, I'm open to do it. I'll be very, very happy to (wear a black armband)," he told reporters.

He also paid tribute to a man who was an idol to many in their native country of Portugal.

"Very, very sad news, not only in the sports world but in Portugal overall, because he's such an idol, such an icon, such a good person. I got the news when I was driving to Wimbledon. I just wish all the best for his family," he stated.

ALSO READ | List Of Lesser Known Facts About Diogo Jota Who Passed Away In Car Crash

Jota's Death Leaves Football World Stunned

Liverpool and Portugal FA player Diogo Jota tragically passed away in a car crash in Spain, as confirmed by the local authorities. The footballer had recently tied the knot with his partner Rute Cardoso.

Diogo's brother Andre Silva, also a Portuguese footballer, was in the car when the crash took place. The siblings were found dead after their car went off a road near Zamora.

Their sudden passing led to an outpouring of tributes from the world of football, with his club Liverpool noting they were ‘devastated’ by his tragic passing.