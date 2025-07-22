After Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz Also Pulls Out of Toronto Masters Tennis Tournament

Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from the Toronto Masters tournament on Monday, a day after Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic and Jack Draper also confirmed their absence from the hard-court event that begins next week.

Alcaraz said Toronto “comes just too soon for me as I recover after Wimbledon,” where he was the runner-up to Sinner on July 13, coming up just short of a third consecutive title at the All England Club.

"After many consecutive weeks of competition without rest, I will not be able to play in Toronto this year. I have small muscles issues and I need to recover physically and mentally for what comes next. To the tournament and to my fans in Canada I am very sorry, I will see you next year," Alcaraz said on X.

Sinner, Djokovic Out of Toronto Masters Too

The No. 1-ranked Sinner blamed his right elbow, which he hurt in a fall in the fourth round at the All England Club on the way to his first title there and fourth major trophy.

“Winning that title in Toronto two years ago was the start of a really special moment for me, but after speaking with my team, I have to recover,” Sinner said.

Djokovic said a groin injury was why he pulled out from an event he has won four times. He lost to Sinner in the semifinals at Wimbledon.

The tournament will also be without Jack Draper, as he will miss not only Toronto but also the Cincinnati Masters next month because of a problem with his left arm, meaning he won't have any hard-court tuneup tournament before the U.S. Open begins on August 24.

What Next For Tennis Stars

The conclusion of Wimbledon means that tennis stars are now preparing for the hard-court season again as the US Open, the final Grand Slam of the year, draws nearer.