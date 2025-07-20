Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner & Jack Draper Pull Out of Toronto Masters Tennis Tournament Due to Injuries

With Wimbledon 2025 now in the history books, the build-up to the hard court season of tennis is once again underway as the biggest stars in the world get ready for the final Grand Slam of the year in the US Open 2025. However, three major stars of the game in Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner and Jack Draper are dealing with major injury issues as of now.

In fact, these injuries have forced the three of them to withdraw from the upcoming Toronto Masters tournament, an ATP 1000 event that would guarantee them a huge number of ranking points should they have won the tournament.

Instead, all 3 have confirmed that they will have to skip the event in Canada.

Injury Woes Plague Tennis Stars

The No. 1-ranked Sinner blamed his right elbow, which he hurt in a fall in the fourth round at the All England Club on the way to his first title there and fourth major trophy.

“Winning that title in Toronto two years ago was the start of a really special moment for me, but after speaking with my team, I have to recover,” Sinner said.

Djokovic said a groin injury was why he pulled out from an event he has won four times. He lost to Sinner in the semifinals at Wimbledon.

Draper will miss Toronto and the Cincinnati Masters next month because of a problem with his left arm, meaning he won't have any hard-court tuneup tournament before the U.S. Open begins on August 24.

“After Wimbledon I picked up an injury in my left arm, nothing serious, but I have to make sure it recovers fully for the rest of the season,” Draper posted on social media. “Unfortunately, I won’t be able to compete in Toronto and Cincinnati…. See you in NYC!”

All Eyes on Djokovic's Recovery

But it is Djokovic's injury that will garner the most attention as his pursuit of a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title goes on.

So far this season, Djokovic has not been able to seriously compete for the top prizes and has openly admitted to struggling to come to terms with the fact that he can no longer seemingly win every Slam.