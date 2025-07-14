Wimbledon 2025: Why Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek Will Not Take Home Full Prize Money For Winning Singles Titles

With Wimbledon 2025 now in the books, the Championship has crowned two first-time winners as Italy's Jannik Sinner lifted the men's singles title and Poland's Iga Swiatek won the women's singles title, firmly signalling the arrival of a new era in the sport of tennis as a whole.

The only tennis Grand Slam still to be played on clay courts were also set to award equal prize money to both the men and women's title winners, meaning Sinner and Swiatek were set to pocket £3 million each.

However, when accounting for the amount of tax deductions that will be applied to their winnings, the actual amount they pocket will be significantly lower.

ALSO READ | Jannik Sinner Clinches Maiden Wimbledon Title After Win Over Alcaraz

No Tax Breaks For Tennis Stars

According to a Forbes report, the winnings will be taxed at a rate of 36.52% which means that the actual amount both athletes pocket would be around £1.8 million.

What's more, Swiatek may well see a further 4% tax on her winnings due to her primary residence being in Poland.

Sinner will face no such tax because, despite originally being from Italy, he currently resides in Monaco and therefore that is his primary residence.

The country of Monaco does not charge any such income tax and therefore Sinner would be exempt from it.

This is not the first time such an incident has happened - the French Open title winners Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff lost nearly half of their earnings to tax, as around 46% of it was taxed.

Sinner and Arnya Sabalenka, who finished runners-up in the men's and women's singles brackets at Roland Garros, respectively, also faced the same taxation woes.

ALSO READ | Iga Swiatek Maintains Immaculate Record in Major Finals

How Sinner and Swiatek Won Their Titles

The men's singles match between Sinner and Alcaraz was expected to go the distance given how their French Open final went, but Sinner wrapped it up in 4 sets.

He dropped the first set but won the next 3 on the trot, sealing the match 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 fairly comfortably in the end.