WATCH | Frustrated Novak Djokovic Smashes Tennis Racket in Anger During Geneva Open Match

Novak Djokovic has not been in the best of form lately but, even as he turned 38 years old on May 22, proved that the fire to compete for the top titles remains in him.

His build-up to the French Open 2025 have seen him suffer back-to-back first round exits at the Monte Carlo Masters and Madrid Open, and he also ended his high-profile partnership with Andy Murray as his head coach.

But he has found some form in the Geneva Open 2025 and defeated Matteo Arnaldi 6-4, 6-4 to seal his spot in the semi-finals of the tournament in Switzerland.

However, even that was not without a hint of controversy as Djokovic took to smashing a racket during the match.

See The Video Here

The moment of frustration came during a hotly-contested point in the third game of the second set. Arnaldi won it and broke Djokovic's serve, which frustrated the Serbian.

He was 4-1 down in the set after losing the point, but came back strong to win 5 games on the trot and close out the match.

Afterwards, Djokovic did apologise for his behaviour and said it was something he should not have done.

"It's not a good example or spectacle to put on. It was not easy because we played in cold conditions. I want to apologize to the spectators who watched the match. Breaking a racket is never a good thing," Djokovic said after the match.

Can Djokovic Compete at Roland Garros?

Djokovic has admitted that the reality of not competing in the last rounds of tennis tournaments is a reality he knew would come, but he remains confident that he can still compete for trophies.

However, he is well aware of the threat that both Sinner and Alcaraz pose to his legacy as of now - and even branded them the ‘leaders’ of the sport.

“They are now the leaders of our sport, their rivalry is currently the biggest and it is good for our sport, that we have new young tennis players,” the world No. 6 said in Geneva this week.