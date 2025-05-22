Novak Djokovic Gets Easy French Open 2025 Draw, But Must Beat Both Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner to Win The Title

Novak Djokovic in action at the Geneva Open, ahead of the French Open 2025. | Image: AP

All the talk around Novak Djokovic ahead of the French Open 2025 has been around the struggles that he has suffered more so than any talks of him being in a position to win.

He suffered twin first round exits at the Monte Carlo Masters and the Madrid Open, then parted ways with Andy Murray, who had joined as his coach.

He also admitted that the reality of not competing in the last rounds of tennis tournaments is a reality he knew would come.

But he remains confident that he can still compete for trophies - and now he knows the path he must travel to win the French Open 2025.

Djokovic's French Open 2025 Draw

He starts his campaign against Mackenzie McDonald of the USA, and will face a qualifier/lucky loser or Frenchman Corentin Moutet in the second round.

The toughest opponents for the third and fourth round that he could face are Denis Shapovalov and Daniil Medvedev, respectively.

But things begin to get tricky in from the quarters - and only get tougher from there on out.

Alexander Zverev is a potential opponent in the quarters, but should Djokovic make it to the semis he will face world number 1 Jannik Sinner.

And if he can beat Sinner, he will have to vanquish world number 2 and defending French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Praise for Alcaraz and Sinner

Djokovic is well aware of the threat that both Sinner and Alcaraz pose to his legacy as of now - and even branded them the ‘leaders’ of the sport.

“They are now the leaders of our sport, their rivalry is currently the biggest and it is good for our sport, that we have new young tennis players,” the world No. 6 said in Geneva this week.