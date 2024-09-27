sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:46 IST, September 27th 2024

Alcaraz, Medvedev progress in Beijing; Draper upsets Hurkacz in Japan

The No. 3-ranked Carlos Alcaraz withstood a heavy barrage from big-serving Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard to win 6-4, 6-4 in the China Open first round on Friday. Second-seeded Alcaraz took both of his break point opportunities.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
