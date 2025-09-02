Updated 2 September 2025 at 11:41 IST
'I Am Not Bad, But You Are The GOAT': Alexander Bublik Demonstrates Sportsmanship Spirit, Lavishes High Praise On Jannik Sinner Despite Losing
Jannik Sinner has stormed into the US Open 2025 quarterfinal after defeating Alexander Bublik 6-1, 6-1, 6-1. Sinner is the defending champion of the US Open title
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Jannik Sinner has continued to dominate his opponents in the 2025 edition of the Flushing Meadows. The 24-year-old Italian player is also the defending champion of the US team and he looks like one of the favourites to retain his title.
The Italian tennis player outsmarted 23rd seed Alexander Bublik and stormed into the quarterfinals of the US Open. Earlier this year, Sinner had to pull out of the summit clash of the Cincinnati Open due to illness.
Alexander Bublik Compliments Jannik Sinner
The 24-year-old Italian player dominated the Russian-Kazakh tennis player and defeated him by 6-1, 6-1, 6-1. The contest did last for half an hour with Sinner outsmarting his counterpart easily. "I felt like today I was playing some great tennis, I managed to break him very early, which gave me confidence to serve a little bit better and play from the back of the court a bit better," said Jannik Sinner after the game.
ALSO READ | Novak Djokovic Continues His Dominance In The Flushing Meadows, Scripts History As He Sets Date With Taylor Fritz In US Open Quarterfinal
Sinner had faced an unprecedented scare from Denis Shapovalov during the previous round. With all eyes on his health and fitness, the Italian star looked at his absolute best and he left Bublik stunned and begging for answers. "You’re so good, this is insane. You’re like an AI-generated player. I am not bad, but you are the Greatest Of All Time," said Bublik after the game.
Sinner looked flawless from the first game. The Italian player was quick to break Bublik's serve and after that he never looked back. Alexander Bublik has been considered as one of the most unpredictable and unorthodox players, but he failed to find rhythm against the top seed. Sinner, on the other hand, broke Bublik's serve eight times. Sinner won nearly 60 percent of points from Bublik's serves.
ALSO READ | US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets New Record, Looks To Join Elusive List Featuring Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal And Novak Djokovic
Jannik Sinner Sets Up All-Italian Final
World number one Jannik Sinner has now set up an all-Italian quarterfinal against 10th seeded Lorenzo Musetti. Sinner won the Wimbledon earlier this year and he will like to add another Grand Slam title to his kitty.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 2 September 2025 at 11:41 IST