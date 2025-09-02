'I Am Not Bad, But You Are The GOAT': Alexander Bublik Demonstrates Sportsmanship Spirit, Lavishes High Praise On Jannik Sinner Despite Losing

Jannik Sinner has continued to dominate his opponents in the 2025 edition of the Flushing Meadows. The 24-year-old Italian player is also the defending champion of the US team and he looks like one of the favourites to retain his title.

The Italian tennis player outsmarted 23rd seed Alexander Bublik and stormed into the quarterfinals of the US Open. Earlier this year, Sinner had to pull out of the summit clash of the Cincinnati Open due to illness.

Alexander Bublik Compliments Jannik Sinner

The 24-year-old Italian player dominated the Russian-Kazakh tennis player and defeated him by 6-1, 6-1, 6-1. The contest did last for half an hour with Sinner outsmarting his counterpart easily. "I felt like today I was playing some great tennis, I managed to break him very early, which gave me confidence to serve a little bit better and play from the back of the court a bit better," said Jannik Sinner after the game.

Sinner had faced an unprecedented scare from Denis Shapovalov during the previous round. With all eyes on his health and fitness, the Italian star looked at his absolute best and he left Bublik stunned and begging for answers. "You’re so good, this is insane. You’re like an AI-generated player. I am not bad, but you are the Greatest Of All Time," said Bublik after the game.

Sinner looked flawless from the first game. The Italian player was quick to break Bublik's serve and after that he never looked back. Alexander Bublik has been considered as one of the most unpredictable and unorthodox players, but he failed to find rhythm against the top seed. Sinner, on the other hand, broke Bublik's serve eight times. Sinner won nearly 60 percent of points from Bublik's serves.

Jannik Sinner Sets Up All-Italian Final