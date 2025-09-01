Novak Djokovic Continues His Dominance In The Flushing Meadows, Scripts History As He Sets Date With Taylor Fritz In US Open Quarterfinal

Novak Djokovic has continued to stamp his dominance in the ongoing 2025 edition of the US Open. The 38-year-old Serbian legend, who has been dealing with injury issues, has now qualified for the quarterfinals of the Flushing Meadows. In his fourth-round match of the US Open, Djokovic did face a few challenges due to issues with his neck, but that did not stop him from beating the 144th-ranked qualifier Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-3, 6-2. The Serbian legend has now reached his record 64th Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Novak Djokovic Creates History In US Open

Djokovic currently has 24 Grand Slams to his name, and he is on the hunt to win his 25th. The Serbian legend has now made history, and he has now become the oldest man to reach the quarterfinals at all four Grand Slams in a single season. "What gives me a lot of encouragement right now, and positivity, is the way I played tonight, best performance of the tournament so far. Hopefully I can keep that going," said Djokovic after the match.

The Serbian legend was visibly in a lot of discomfort during the match, and his neck did bother him a lot during the game. When he was 4-0, 15-love ahead in the game, Djokovic started to turn his head while grabbing the back of his neck. Djokovic's opponent Struff, who was left stunned in the fourth round, had previously taken down heavyweights such as Holger Rune (11th seed) and Frances Tiafoe (17th seed).

The 24-time Grand Slam winner secured a straight-sets win in less than two hours, which guaranteed him a spot in his 64th appearance in a Grand Slam quarterfinal. "I expect players that never won against me to come out on the court and try something different and try to make me feel maybe uncomfortable and play more aggressive," said the Serbian legend.

Djokovic To Face Taylor Fritz Next