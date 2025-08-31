US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets New Record, Looks To Join Elusive List Featuring Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal And Novak Djokovic

US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner continued his domination in the ongoing edition of Flushing Meadows. The defending champion defeated 27th seed Denis Shapovalov 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 in a thriller in the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Sinner has now extended his unbeaten run at hardcourt Grand Slam matches to 24. Earlier this year, the 24-year-old Italian had to pull out of the Cincinnati Open due to illness.

Jannik Sinner Chases Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic's Record

Courtesy of his win at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, Sinner is looking to join an elusive list that features the greats of the game such as Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. The 24-year-old Italian is looking to become only the fourth player to qualify for five consecutive Grand Slam finals in the Open Era.

"Very tough match today. I know Denis a long time. The last time that we played was some years ago," said Sinner after facing tough competition from the Canadian. Interestingly, Denis Shapovalov had defeated Jannik Sinner in the opening round of the Australian Open in 2021. Sinner also said that he was wary of the threat that Denis possessed and he had to be at the top of his game to get past him.

The 26-year-old Shapovalov was eyeing to be the lowest-ranked man to defeat a world No. 1. The Canadian has been a fan favourite in Flushing Meadows, considering the fact that he became the youngest player to reach the Round of 16 of the competition.

Both Sinner and Shapovalov looked impressive as they battled extremely hard to get the better of each other. Neither of the two players looked to surrender points through the first three games.

Sinner Hints at the Challenges of Playing the US Open